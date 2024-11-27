BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 780,141 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1,200,216.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 780,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $148,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 39,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $199.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $155.30 and a 1-year high of $199.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

