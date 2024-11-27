BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $97.41 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,061 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.21% of Kimberly-Clark worth $97,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.7% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.67 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.21.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.