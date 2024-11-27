BNP Paribas Has $10.89 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BNP Paribas lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

