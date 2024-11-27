BNP Paribas Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BNP Paribas increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $753.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $929.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,024.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $735.95 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

