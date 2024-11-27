BNP Paribas Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BNP Paribas increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $753.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $929.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,024.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $735.95 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
