BNP Paribas Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

BNP Paribas cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,975,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,336,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.7% of BNP Paribas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $41,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 287,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

