BNP Paribas Sells 4,472 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BNP Paribas trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 93,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.