BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.91. 14,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 67,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Trading Halts Explained
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.