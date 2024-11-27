BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.91. 14,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 67,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.