Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is RGM Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RGM Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,413,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 868,736 shares during the quarter. BOX accounts for about 6.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 3.08% of BOX worth $144,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in BOX by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $2,021,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $2,859,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $427,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500,661 shares in the company, valued at $49,356,740.29. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,720.75. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

