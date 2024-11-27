Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 590.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,874 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $32,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,832 shares of company stock worth $15,346,000. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

