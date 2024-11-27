Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,154.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,821 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 4.1% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $69,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 947.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,983 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 912.6% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $164.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $769.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

