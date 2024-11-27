Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $51.25

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $83.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after buying an additional 111,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $25,636,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

