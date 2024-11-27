Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years. Brookfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. Brookfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

