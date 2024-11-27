Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 94 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31,680.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 694,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,310,000 after purchasing an additional 691,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,980,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,078,000 after buying an additional 221,778 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 237.1% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,098,000 after acquiring an additional 210,546 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 168.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 235,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after acquiring an additional 147,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $123.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

