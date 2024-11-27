Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,208,000 after acquiring an additional 112,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in MetLife by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MetLife by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,343,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 42,573 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $87.88.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

MetLife Profile



MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

