Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases Shares of 738 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $57,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,535.92. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $280,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,385.73. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $678,764 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $294.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.34 and a 12-month high of $296.10. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

