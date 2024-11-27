Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $639,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.