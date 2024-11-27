Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $639,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 64.93%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
