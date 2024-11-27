Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $776,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.