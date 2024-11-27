Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,078,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $73,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,244.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,183.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,105.30. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,255.30.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.