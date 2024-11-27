BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 8,582.2% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 45.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

BTCT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,318,334. BTC Digital has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

