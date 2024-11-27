BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 8,582.2% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 45.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BTC Digital Stock Performance
BTCT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,318,334. BTC Digital has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.
BTC Digital Company Profile
