Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $317.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $327.00 to $317.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

BURL opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.73 and its 200 day moving average is $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 238,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,968,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,917.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after acquiring an additional 196,986 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

