Cadence Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cadence Bank decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.3 %

MCK stock opened at $625.00 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.