Cadence Bank Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,814 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

