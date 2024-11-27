Cadence Bank Invests $1.85 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.71 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

