Cadence Bank Purchases 253 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cadence Bank lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.76.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $472.86 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.17 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

