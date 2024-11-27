Cadence Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after buying an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,823,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $299.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $224.45 and a 1 year high of $299.47. The stock has a market cap of $448.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.18.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.