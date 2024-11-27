Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Director Nicolas Sokolow Sells 5,000 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,620 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,115. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,095 shares of Cadre stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $37,339.50.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.27 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 206,564 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cadre by 32.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 113,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cadre by 11.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,990,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

