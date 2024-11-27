Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Declares Dividend of GBX 19.69

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.69 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Caledonia Investments Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON:CLDN opened at GBX 3,379.30 ($42.48) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,378.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,470.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 9.29. Caledonia Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 3,200 ($40.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,730 ($46.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.21 and a beta of 0.77.
