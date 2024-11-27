Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 13204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.36. The stock has a market cap of C$74.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Canadian Life Companies Split alerts:

Canadian Life Companies Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%. Canadian Life Companies Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.