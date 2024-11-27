Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,382 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $25.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.