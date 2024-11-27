Caz Investments LP Buys 2,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Caz Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.2% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.72 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,167,451 shares of company stock worth $1,603,067,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

