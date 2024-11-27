Caz Investments LP Sells 7,500 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Caz Investments LP lessened its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. ARS Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.0% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPRY shares. Leerink Partners raised their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,184. This trade represents a 71.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 528,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $9,533,346.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,274,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,156,219.40. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 850,956 shares of company stock worth $14,037,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

