Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Cboe Global Markets has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.47. 369,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,402. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
