CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, a growth of 487.4% from the October 31st total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia’s leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

