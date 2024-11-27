Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Up 2,866.7% in November

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 2,866.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTOY remained flat at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Cementos Argos has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.
Cementos Argos Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0916 per share. This is a boost from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Argos
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.