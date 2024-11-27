Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Up 2,866.7% in November

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 2,866.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTOY remained flat at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Cementos Argos has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0916 per share. This is a boost from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

