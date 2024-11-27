Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 2,801 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 205.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARM by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.32. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.32.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

