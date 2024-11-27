Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 4,075 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,346,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.3 %

VRT stock opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

