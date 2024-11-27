Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $21,894,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,764,254.60. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. The trade was a 10.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.66.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.44, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

