Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after buying an additional 770,451 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,937,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $136,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $461.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $469.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $496.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.00.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

