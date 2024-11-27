Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

JBSS opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $108.96. The company has a market cap of $973.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

