Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after buying an additional 550,750 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 157,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CL opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

