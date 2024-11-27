Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 356 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $4,918,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in MongoDB by 103.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $335.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,476,942.40. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $7,034,249. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

