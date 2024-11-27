Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of CSH.UN stock remained flat at C$16.18 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 207,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,833. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$10.64 and a 12-month high of C$16.29.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$502,627.81. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.08.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

