Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Shares of CSH.UN stock remained flat at C$16.18 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 207,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,833. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$10.64 and a 12-month high of C$16.29.
Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences
In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$502,627.81. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
