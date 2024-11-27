Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of CPKF stock remained flat at $18.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

