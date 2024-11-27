Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Christian Dior Price Performance

Shares of Christian Dior stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.61. Christian Dior has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $232.03.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

About Christian Dior

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.