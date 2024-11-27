Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Christian Dior Price Performance
Shares of Christian Dior stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.61. Christian Dior has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $232.03.
About Christian Dior
