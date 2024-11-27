CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$82.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,318. The firm has a market cap of C$78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$71.31 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.71.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.73 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

