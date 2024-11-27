Citizens Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Citizens has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Citizens Stock Up 2.1 %
CIZN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
