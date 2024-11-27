City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP John A. Derito Sells 1,243 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Derito sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $170,203.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,696.01. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. City Holding has a twelve month low of $95.39 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.46.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. City had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of City by 125.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of City by 6.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in City by 66.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of City in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

