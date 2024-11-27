Clark Estates Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Kenvue makes up 4.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. RBO & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 991,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kenvue by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

