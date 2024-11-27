Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Concentrix worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 10.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Concentrix
In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,267 shares of company stock worth $648,945 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CNXC stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
