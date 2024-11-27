Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $7.24 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,000. Sony Group makes up 1.3% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,462,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,013,000 after buying an additional 972,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after buying an additional 838,543 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $18,567,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $12,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SONY. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.3 %

SONY stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

